Trump Using Tariffs To Interfere In Brazil's Election

Donald Trump is now using tariffs as a cudgel to interfere in other countries' elections and politics. Cut to Brazil, where Trump's good friend, former President Bolsonaro, has been charged along with 33 allies in the conspiracy to overthrow the 2022 election result and remain in power.

Sound familiar?

Demented Donald's ridiculous yo-yo tariff ideas were supposed to deal with what he considers unfair trade practices, but have infused chaos throughout the world markets.

Now, the burnt orange raccoon-faced president is threatening to impose a 50% tariff because he disagrees with Brazil's prosecution.

“The way that Brazil has treated former President Bolsonaro, a Highly Respected Leader throughout the World during his Term, including by the United States, is an international disgrace. This Trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!” “due in part to Brazil’s insidious attacks on Free Elections and the fundamental Free Speech Rights of Americans.” Trump also cited Brazil’s “Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers.”

What country will he interfere with next?

If we had any Republican members in Congress who had a soul, they would step in and renounce this since they control the legislative bodies, but alas, they have forsaken the Constitution.