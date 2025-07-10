Trump Using Tariffs To Interfere In Brazil's Election

There is no economics involved in this tariff, only election interference and a quid pro quo with his corrupt buddy Bolsonaro.
Trump Using Tariffs To Interfere In Brazil's Election
Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attend a joint news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House March 19, 2019.Credit: Getty Images
By John AmatoJuly 10, 2025

Donald Trump is now using tariffs as a cudgel to interfere in other countries' elections and politics. Cut to Brazil, where Trump's good friend, former President Bolsonaro, has been charged along with 33 allies in the conspiracy to overthrow the 2022 election result and remain in power.

Sound familiar?

Demented Donald's ridiculous yo-yo tariff ideas were supposed to deal with what he considers unfair trade practices, but have infused chaos throughout the world markets.

Now, the burnt orange raccoon-faced president is threatening to impose a 50% tariff because he disagrees with Brazil's prosecution.

“The way that Brazil has treated former President Bolsonaro, a Highly Respected Leader throughout the World during his Term, including by the United States, is an international disgrace. This Trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!” “due in part to Brazil’s insidious attacks on Free Elections and the fundamental Free Speech Rights of Americans.” Trump also cited Brazil’s “Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers.”

What country will he interfere with next?

If we had any Republican members in Congress who had a soul, they would step in and renounce this since they control the legislative bodies, but alas, they have forsaken the Constitution.

From Epstein to Netanyahu to Bolsonaro, Trump sure puts a lot of effort into trying to protect criminals from accountability.

MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2025-07-09T02:33:23.512Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon