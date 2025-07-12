Van Orden Draws Protests And A New Sugar Daddy

Immediately after Trump signed the Offensive Big Bag of Bullshit, Rep Drunken Van Orden started staggering around and telling people - between swigs of booze - lies about how great the OBBB was and portraying himself as some kind of hero.

This spurred his constituents to protest at his office in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Despite DVO's crying like the little bitch he is, the OBBB is actually going cause 250,000 Wisconsinites, including children and the elderly, to lose health care coverage. Furthermore, it's going to take away $600 million from the health care system and puts three rural hospitals in danger of closing.

In response, DVO responded with the same old lies and blustery belligerence.

But it could be that DVO is feeling a little more cocky because he has a new sugar daddy. The Koch-sponsored Americans for (Billionaires') Prosperity is coming to the rescue and doing a lit drop in DVO's district to thank DVO for making sure their massive tax cuts continue, no matter who it kills:

“Passing the One Big Beautiful Bill means delivering the vital results Wisconsinites mandated in November after four years of the Biden Administration’s disastrous policies. We graciously thank lawmakers like Rep. Derrick Van Orden who stood firm and voted to pass this bill—and we are bringing our devoted grassroots capabilities out in full force to show our appreciation.” Rep. Van Orden voted twice to pass President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), which renews President Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and provides imperative economic relief for hard-working taxpayers. For the average Wisconsin family, this means an annual savings of approximately $2,099 per year.

Yeah, I'm not sure how they think they're helping DVO by pointing out he voted for that sack of shit not just once, but twice. Then they go on to brag how, thanks to DVO, big corporate tax breaks continue, Big Oil gets lots of pandering, the environment is taking a hit, and the ICEtapo get to continue with their terrorist ways.

Yippee. Sixteen more months of this asshole is sixteen months too much.