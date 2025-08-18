'Fake News!': Trump Comes Unglued Over Coverage Of Putin Summit Failure

Donald Trump launched into a rage on Truth Social over the well-deserved negative media coverage around his failed summit with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The Trump-Putin summit resulted in no ceasefire agreement, which the President had sought, or the public commitment he wanted from Putin to meet with Zelenskyy. As Ellen noted, "Trump boasted he would end the war on his first day in office, but he couldn’t broker even a ceasefire with Russia on his 208th day." The summit was embarrassing, but par for the course with Trump. So now, Trump is mad that the media isn't distorting the summit into some sort of victory for him.

"It’s incredible how the Fake News violently distorts the TRUTH when it comes to me," he insisted. "There is NOTHING I can say or do that would lead them to write or report honestly about me. I had a great meeting in Alaska on Biden’s stupid War, a war that should have never happened!!!"

"If I got Russia to give up Moscow as part of the Deal, the Fake News, and their PARTNER, the Radical Left Democrats, would say I made a terrible mistake and a very bad deal," he added in a separate post. "That’s why they are the FAKE NEWS! Also, they should talk about the 6 WARS, etc., I JUST STOPPED!!! MAGA"

Trump, who instigated a coup on January 6 to cling to power, wants a Nobel Peace Prize so desperately that he called Norway's finance minister last month to discuss tariffs; he also told him out of the blue that he wanted the Nobel Peace Prize.

Donald Trump can label this "Biden's stupid war" as much as he wants, but only the most gullible and misinformed individuals (Hi, MAGA!) will believe it. On February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine, marking the largest and deadliest war in Europe since World War II. President Biden took this situation seriously and provided extensive support to Ukraine, including weapons and financial assistance. In contrast, all Trump has done is humiliate the country while currying favor with Putin.

When Trump vowed to end the war on day one, he was only trying to win the election to stay out of prison while disregarding Ukraine and the many lives lost after the Russian invasion. He walked away from the summit empty-handed, and he wants favorable coverage.

This sounds like a YOU problem, Donald.