Judge Grants Injunction Against FTC Investigation Of Media Matters

A federal judge granted an injunction yesterday blocking the Federal Trade Commission’s investigation of Media Matters, saying the inquiry violated the free speech rights of the liberal watchdog group, which published research critical of Elon Musk and X. Via the New York Times:

In May, the F.T.C. began examining whether Media Matters illegally colluded with other advertising advocacy groups to pinch off revenue from X. Media Matters reported in 2023 that ads on X appeared alongside antisemitic content. Media Matters sued the F.T.C., calling the inquiry a “campaign of retribution” waged on behalf of Mr. Musk and the Trump administration. On Friday, Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia agreed, calling the inquiry “a retaliatory act” and essentially blocking it from progressing, though the F.T.C. can appeal. “This case presents a straightforward First Amendment violation,” Judge Sooknanan wrote in her ruling. She added, “It should alarm all Americans when the government retaliates against individuals or organizations for engaging in constitutionally protected public debate.”

It doesn't end with Media Matters, either:

The F.T.C.’s investigation is among several actions by the Trump administration against leading individuals and organizations in the political left, including some elite law firms and the Democratic fund-raising platform ActBlue. As part of its inquiry, the F.T.C. is also looking into whether roughly a dozen other prominent advertising and advocacy groups violated antitrust law by coordinating boycotts among advertisers.

Yeah, fuck these guys. As long as we still have real judges, it won't be so easy to roll over liberal groups --or the Constitution - without a fight.