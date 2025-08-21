Florida Farmers To Trump: 'This Is Going To End Us'

Florida farmers can't find Americans willing to work to fill jobs abandoned by immigrants are saying they will have to cut back on future plantings out of fear of going out of business. Via Raw Story:

According to a report from NPR, those farmers have suffered losses of almost half their seasonal workers and can’t afford to replace them with H2A visa workers as has been suggested by Trump administration officials.

NPR’s Jasmine Garsd is reporting that despite pleas from farmers to grant amnesty to farm workers, the Trump administration is resisting, with Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins telling them, “Ultimately, the answer to this is automation. And then also when you think about it, there are 34 million able-bodied adults in our Medicaid program. There are plenty of workers in America.”

According to the report, “Farmers NPR spoke to called this idea ludicrous. Many said they are paying well above the minimum wage, and yet they have gotten few American-born job applicants.”