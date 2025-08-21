Florida Farmers To Trump: 'This Is Going To End Us'

Many said they are paying well above the minimum wage, and yet they have gotten few American-born job applicants.
By Susie MadrakAugust 21, 2025

Florida farmers can't find Americans willing to work to fill jobs abandoned by immigrants are saying they will have to cut back on future plantings out of fear of going out of business. Via Raw Story:

According to a report from NPR, those farmers have suffered losses of almost half their seasonal workers and can’t afford to replace them with H2A visa workers as has been suggested by Trump administration officials.

NPR’s Jasmine Garsd is reporting that despite pleas from farmers to grant amnesty to farm workers, the Trump administration is resisting, with Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins telling them, “Ultimately, the answer to this is automation. And then also when you think about it, there are 34 million able-bodied adults in our Medicaid program. There are plenty of workers in America.”

According to the report, “Farmers NPR spoke to called this idea ludicrous. Many said they are paying well above the minimum wage, and yet they have gotten few American-born job applicants.”

What? You mean it was a really bad idea to chase immigrant farm workers out of the country? Whoever could have anticipated such a thing? Maybe by remembering the last time they tried to do it in Southern states?

Some Florida farmers reduce crops as deportation fears drive workers away - NPR. When the amount of planted crops goes down, but food demand doesn’t, what happens to prices? Yes, and if you voted for the Dictator, this is your fault.

The Tobster (@thetobster.bsky.social) 2025-08-21T00:09:40.920Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon