Florida Man Convicted Of Murder In 'Fight About Trump'

Donald Henry was convicted of murder after stabbing another man to death in an argument about "Trump filing for bankruptcy" and because the victim was talking to the killer like "he was stupid."
Credit: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office
By Chris capper LiebenthalAugust 18, 2025

Stuff like this is probably happening more than is being reported:

One witness told detectives a group of people were at the home smoking marijuana when Henry and Popp got into an "argument over Donald Trump" as the suspect was sharpening a knife. The argument became louder so another witness told the pair to "take it outside," the affidavit said. A short time later Henry pushed Popp back into a sliding glass door, and stabbed him in the chest.

"You stabbed me you son of a b—," Popp said, per the affidavit.

Popp walked outside and across the street before he collapsed.

Post Miranda, Henry claimed self-defense. He said he and Popp were talking in the living room when they started arguing about "Donald Trump filing for bankruptcy." The complaint did not explain the argument any further. After a while Popp left the home before coming back inside and "was talking to him like he was stupid," Henry told cops. Henry said Popp started punching him in the face and that's when his "training" kicked in and he "hit Shawn once."

Henry claimed self-defense but deputies noted that Henry didn't have any signs of injuries that would require lethal force be used in self-defense.

But to murder someone over Trump filing for bankruptcy is ridiculous. There's more than enough evidence that Trump did declare bankruptcy several times. Just like there's more than enough evidence that Trump is on Epstein's list. There's no reason to get so worked up about stuff we already know is true.

