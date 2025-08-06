Habeas Corpus Was ‘Accidentally’ Deleted From The Constitution

The Library of Congress called the deletion of constitutional rights Republicans love to ignore a “coding error.”
Habeas Corpus Was ‘Accidentally’ Deleted From The Constitution
Credit: Printed by Dunlap & Claypoole in Philadelphia, 1787, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
By NewsHound EllenAugust 6, 2025

What a coincidence that the very same Sections of the Constitution that Republicans have all but openly declared invalid disappeared from the “Constitution Annotated” website maintained by Congress, now controlled by Republicans.

Via Above the Law:

Section 9 includes eight different clauses, but likely the most relevant to the Republican leadership is the right of habeas corpus. “The Privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, unless when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it,” reads the Constitution. At least the copy maintained by the non-profit National Constitution Center reads that way, because the congressional version skips it entirely. The Trump administration struggles mightily with habeas corpus, the provision descended from English legal tradition that gives people the government locks up — or exports to El Salvadoran torture camps — the right to force the government to explain why. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem famously floundered when asked to define the right, but next time she won’t have to worry because Congress shot it down like a rambunctious puppy.

This should not be a surprise. As ATL also explains, this deletion of Constitutional provisions MAGA prefers to disregard was telegraphed by Donald Trump before he conned his way back into the White House:

The quiet deletion of constitutional protections from the government’s official website marks a bold step into Orwellian fanfic. It’s a move Trump telegraphed last year, when he released his personal Trump Bible, promising his fans a King James Bible and copies of America’s foundational documents… minus the parts he doesn’t like. The Fourteenth Amendment? That thing with Equal Protection and birthright citizenship and banning insurrectionists from office? NO THANK YOU! When his own “Little Red Book” — hawked to supporters for $60 a pop — edited out the parts of the Constitution that didn’t fit his vibe, many rolled their eyes. But it was already an assault on the rule of law, with MAGA officials attempting to force his FrankenBible into schools as an educational text. American civics with the Reconstruction stuff neatly removed.

Now, the Trump-contaminated Library of Congress claims it was all just a mistake. That’s the same Library of Congress where the former Epstein pal is trying to install Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump's former personal attorney and Ghislane Maxwell whisperer.

Sure, Jan.

Discussion

Discussion

