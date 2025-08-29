ICE Raids Firefighter Camp During A Wildfire

Imagine trying to fight a wildfire, the largest fire in the Pacific Northwest and only partially contained (about 13%), and then ICE agents arrive, taking an entire day away from fighting the fire with their bullshit.

One would like to think the American public will register its disgust in a meaningful way, that this isn't acceptable, but who knows.

Source: Seattle Times

Two people fighting the Bear Gulch fire on the Olympic Peninsula were arrested by federal law enforcement Wednesday, in a confrontation described by firefighters and depicted in photos and video.

Why the two firefighters were arrested is unclear. But a spokesperson for the Incident Management Team leading the firefighting response said the team was “aware of a Border Patrol operation on the fire,” that it was not interfering with the firefighting response and referred reporters to the Border Patrol station in Port Angeles.

Over three hours, federal agents demanded identification from the members of two private contractor crews. The crews were among the 400 people including firefighters deployed to fight the wildfire, the largest active blaze in Washington state.

Border Patrol, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday about the confrontation.

It is unusual for federal border agents to make arrests during the fighting of an active fire, especially in a remote area.

On Wednesday, the two contract fire crews were sent up to the northeast side of Lake Cushman to cut wood for the local community, according to two firefighters on one of the crews.

The firefighters requested anonymity because they feared retaliation from federal agencies for talking to the media.