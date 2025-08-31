Idiot GOPer Calls For LGBTQ Community To Be Classified As Terrorists

Someone needs to check out his browser history.
Credit: Screen capture
By Conover KennardAugust 31, 2025

Following the latest mass shooting, Republican Montana state Rep. Lukas Schubert sprang into action, took to the Bad App to otherize the LGBTQ community, and insisted the "movement needs to be classified as a terrorist organization," even though they represent a tiny fraction of mass shooting perpetrators.

If Schubert really cared about children being slaughtered in schools, he would look into the data, which suggests that the overwhelming majority of mass shooters are cisgender men, with a whopping 96% of perpetrators in a 2016-2020 study being male, and only an itsy bitsy number of cases involve transgender or non-binary individuals.

So, why isn't Schubert calling for cisgender men to be classified as a terrorist organization then? It's because he knows that that would be ridiculous, and he also knows that guns are the problem.

Schubert was responding to the far-right-wing Libs of TikTok lady, Chaya Raichik, who is a disinformation machine and a Trump bootlicker.

In a separate post, Schubert says that "Americans need to be put first," as if completely unaware that the LGBTQ community in the U.S. is American.

Schubert is exploiting a tragedy by ostracizing a group of Americans. There is no evidence to support his claim. Someone should check into Schubert's browser history. I'm sure it would be as revealing as Lindsey Graham's.

In 2022 at CPAC, the organization described conservatives as "domestic terrorists."

