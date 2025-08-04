Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, The Verve performs, Bitter Sweet Symphony. Fascism is ascendent, our media is in retreat, fact-checkers are quitting, and weirdly Meet the Press(!) fought back? What the heck is going on?!

Progress Pond declares that public broadcasting was just a dream.

Charlotte's Web Thoughts believes we can save public radio and TV.

Outside the Beltway looks at Glenn Kessler's WaPo career: Fact Checking in an Era of Bullshit.

Speaking of BS, Egberto Willies watched Senator Lindsey Graham on Meet The Press.

Bonus Track: Shower Cap summarizes last week as only they can!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).