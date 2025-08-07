Mike’s Blog Round-Up

ID, please
By TengrainAugust 7, 2025

Above, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap performs, Young Girl. Yeah, it's time we talk about it.

Did you know Trump is all over the Epstein files?

The Confluence listened to Katie Johnson and we all should, too.

HackWhackers is shocked! Shocked I say that there is an obvious quid pro quo between Ghislaine Maxwell and Vulgarmort.

First Draft watched Diddler on the Roof.

Just an Earth-Bound Misfit, I takes us to a museum.

Bonus Track: McSweeney's presents the NYTimes' Style Guide SUBSTITUTIONS FOR “THE PRESIDENT VIOLATED THE CONSTITUTION”.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

