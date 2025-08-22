Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1920, the late, great Ray Bradbury was born in Waukegan, Illinois, which is the real-life inspiration for "Green Town," the setting of many of Ray's most beloved works, including Dandelion Wine and Something Wicked This Way Comes. Ray influenced my writing and appreciation of fiction in more ways than I can name, including my (now-retired) handle on Twitter, "Mr. Electrico". When I was 9 or 10, and having a really rough go of it in school, a wise teacher handed me a copy of The October Country. That was the beginning of my lifetime appreciation of Ray, and the gateway drug that got me into science fiction. Having unresolved feelings about a childhood bully? May I recommend "The Utterly Perfect Murder". Want to understand how precious memory can be during bad times? Fahrenheit 451, of course, but also "To The Chicago Abyss".

Go.

Now.

Read.

