Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"I don't try to describe the future. I try to prevent it." -- Ray Bradbury
By driftglassAugust 22, 2025

On this day in 1920, the late, great Ray Bradbury was born in Waukegan, Illinois, which is the real-life inspiration for "Green Town," the setting of many of Ray's most beloved works, including Dandelion Wine and Something Wicked This Way Comes. Ray influenced my writing and appreciation of fiction in more ways than I can name, including my (now-retired) handle on Twitter, "Mr. Electrico". When I was 9 or 10, and having a really rough go of it in school, a wise teacher handed me a copy of The October Country. That was the beginning of my lifetime appreciation of Ray, and the gateway drug that got me into science fiction. Having unresolved feelings about a childhood bully? May I recommend "The Utterly Perfect Murder". Want to understand how precious memory can be during bad times? Fahrenheit 451, of course, but also "To The Chicago Abyss".
Go.
Now.
Read.

Unpopular Front: Against Vulgar Positivism.

driftglass: The Scoundrel's Shield and the Sucker's Lament.

Hackwhackers: Quotes Of The Day -- Punching Lawless Fascists.

Attention space nerds! Ceres May Have Had Long-Standing Energy to Fuel Habitability.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon