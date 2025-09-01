Mike’s Blog Round-Up

All I Ever Wanted
By TengrainSeptember 1, 2025

Above, The Go-Go's perform, Vacation. It's the end of (cultural) summer, I hope everyone is rested and ready for a busy fall.

Happy Labor Day! Digby notes that disgraced twice-elected (kinda?), twice-impeached, quintuply-indicted, 80-something-ily charged jury-convicted 34-count felon and adjudicated rapist and Epstein Pedo-File habitué, The Orange Clown bragged that he's gonna stiff the labor that worked on the (lack of) Rose Garden.

Egberto Willies listened to Seb Gorka blame trans people for domestic terrorism.

Everyone is entitled to my own opinion reports from Chicago's welcoming committee for Hair Füror's planned invasion.

Just and Earthbound Misfit, I makes a wager. I hope I can get in on the action!

Bonus Track: Shower Cap presents: Kakistocrat Kabinet Karesses Kankles as they summarizes the week as only they can!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

