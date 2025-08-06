Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Deep In The Heart Of Texas
By TengrainAugust 6, 2025

Above, Playing Texas Governor, Charles Durning performs, Texas Sidestep from the Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Did you guys know that the Lone Star is Texas' Yelp review?

The Fucking News: Texas Democrats Life on the Lam.

Everyone Is Entitled To My Own Opinion: We're In A War For Democracy!

Adventus: Even Ken Paxton Knows Better!

40 Years In The Desert: Monday was Jeffrey Epstein Day.

Bonus Track: Tell Me A Story: The Glitz and the Garbage.

Today is the anniversary of when in 2001 former Texas-Governor-then-President Shrub ignored the presidential daily briefing that warned of Bin Landen's plans to attack the United States.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon