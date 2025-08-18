Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"That thing has six heads. We have eight heads. We can outsmart it." -- 6-Headed Shark Attack!
By driftglassAugust 18, 2025

You missed it and now you regret it, because on this day in 2018 "6-Headed Shark Attack!" had its broadcast television premiere, but you had something better to do. Well take heart, because the internet is a big place, and out there somewhere I'm sure this epic tale about "Attendees of a marriage boot camp on a remote island have to fight a 6-headed shark that attacks the beach" is waiting for you.

No More Mister Nice Blog: Tanks on City Streets Aren’t Effective or Popular.

Digby's Hullabaloo: Do They Even Have To Make Sense?

Lawyers, Guns & Money: Law School For Rich Kids.

Attention space nerds! Good news! Giant Radar Antenna Reflector on NASA-ISRO Satellite in Full ‘Bloom’!

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Discussion

