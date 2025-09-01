National Guard Kept On 29-Day Orders So Expenses Aren't Covered

Looks like Mad King Don has gone out of his way to avoid adequately paying national guard troops sent in to Washington, D.C., resulting in outrage from veterans. Via Raw Story:

The reports started earlier in the summer that Trump was utilizing a loophole when deploying the national guard, and avoiding paying those individuals certain additional benefits. In June, Vote In Or Out reported that "Trump deployed National Guard troops on multiple 29-day orders—specifically choosing durations under 30 days to avoid paying full Basic Allowance for Housing Type 1 (BAH‑1)."

"Under Title 32 regulations, if orders run fewer than 30 days, members receive only the reduced 'BAH‑Type 2,' not full BAH‑1; full benefits begin only on day 31 and only apply from that point forward—not retroactively," the group wrote. "By repeatedly cycling short orders—ending them on day 29 and restarting on day 31—the administration saved roughly $2,500 per service member per month, based on differences between BAH‑Type 2 and BAH‑1."

Now, there are rumors circulating from veterans on Reddit and other social media that it's happening again.

Early Sunday morning, military analyst WarMonitor reported, "White House put DC National Guard on 29-day orders... 1 day short of 30 needed for full housing and health benefits."