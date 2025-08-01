No, Sean Duffy, Your Ineptitude Is Not Pete Buttigieg's Fault

Transportation Secretary and Trump Water Carrier Sean "Crash Dummy" Duffy went on Fox to handle some softball questions and try to blame his own ineptitude on the Biden administration and DEI, but this time with a very interesting tell:

FOX HOST: About the hearings on the Hill, we can put up a timeline of these recent near-misses. You've expressed concern about it. What do we need to know based on what you've learned so far? DUFFY: Well, what you need to know is the last administration didn't pay attention to some very risky signs that were taking place in the DC airspace. They didn't care about safety. They cared about DEI. They cared about pushing a green agenda. That was the mission of DOT, but the true mission really is safety. And so, we've looked at DCA. We've restricted helicopter traffic on day one in DCA, so you don't have airplane helicopter cross-traffic. If the president flies, we shut down traffic. You don't have it at any point in DCA. We've gone to the next step, though, to look at other airspaces. Again, you reported some of these stories where we've had some issues with military aircraft and commercial aircraft, and we need to delict that and get procedures in place. But it's an issue that we're focusing on because we care about it. We're not ignoring it. We're not going to pass it off to the next administration like Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden did us. We're working on fixing it.

Hmmm, two administrations, two very different safety records. Let's take a look at why that might be.

During the Biden administration, Pete Buttigieg was the secretary of transportation. Buttigieg brought in knowledge, experience in administration and complex variables, and the best workers regardless of their gender, race, orientation, or need of special accommodations. He just had people that could do the job. The result was no crashes.

In comes former reality TV star and Fox personality Sean Duffy, whose first act was to fire all the competent people because of what their gender, race, orientation, or need of special accommodations, leaving control short towers severely understaffed. The results were immediate with over 70 people dead in the first crash of a major airliner in 16 years.

The only way DEI caused all these crashes and near misses is if it stood for Dementia, Encephalitis, and Ineptitude, all three of which fit Duffy, Trump and the entire administration.

And by the way, Duffy's line about when the president flies, they shut down all the traffic - well, that's just standard procedure and while it might be new to Duffy, it's not new to the rest of the world.

H/T Aaron Rupar for the video