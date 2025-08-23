Orlandoans Bring Back The Pulse Rainbow Crosswalk, Defy MAGA

Small acts of defiance like this can have big impacts.
Credit: YourCuzinVinny via BlueSky
By NewsHound EllenAugust 23, 2025

As C&L reported last month, former Fox News host and current Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy urged governors to get rid of rainbow crosswalks, even though he had to admit that traffic fatalities had declined in 2024.

Duffy pretended he did so in the name of safety but, like everything else the Trump administration does, it’s always MAGA politics first and American safety wherever it’s most expedient afterwards. Duffy barely tried to hide that in his social media post when he wrote, “Political banners have no place on public roads ... Taxpayers expect their dollars to fund safe streets, not rainbow crosswalks." Taxpayers expect their dollars to fund vaccines, medical research, and national parks, too, and to be told why our president is in the FBI files of sex-trafficking pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, too. But I digress.

It was no surprise that Gov. Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis jumped at the opportunity to erase a memorial to the 49 people killed in a 2016 mass shooting at the gay Pulse nightclub, in Orlando.

But Orlandoans responded by refusing to allow that piece of history and commemoration to be erased. They showed up in large numbers, many caped in rainbow flags, to restore the rainbow crosswalk with chalk.

Virginia Kase Solomón, president and CEO of Common Cause said about fighting Trumpism, “I would argue that it is often the small acts of resistance and defiance that move us towards change and help ignite and inspire others to act.”

Hooray, Orlando!

Just saw all your comments from last night’s post and someone shared a pic, Orlando showed up and used chalk to bring the rainbow crosswalk back! We love this so much!!! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Alt National Park Service (@altnps.bsky.social) 2025-08-22T13:26:31.243Z

YourCuzinVinny 💙 🦋 🇲🇽 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 (@yourcuzinvinny.bsky.social) 2025-08-22T13:42:04.308Z

These photos are from the Orange County (FL) Democrats on Facebook.

Jay Hightman (@jay.hightman.org) 2025-08-22T14:17:42.646Z

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

