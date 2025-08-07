Poor Candace Owens Feels So ‘Abandoned’ By Trump Over Epstein

It cheers me to see Donald Trump’s base continue to fracture. But it cheers me even more to see the repulsive Candace Owens lose her smugness and whine about feeling betrayed by President P***y Grabber

Apparently, Her Smugness is still just fine with Alex Jones, the guy stiffing the Sandy Hook families after causing them needless extra grief and heartache. During a friendly chat on his show, Owens called Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu the “president of the United States” because “it’s become very clear that Bibi Netanyahu has power over Trump.”

But Owens called “the real mask-down moment” Trump “trying to gaslight us about the Epstein files.

Raw Story has more:

"So, the fact that [Trump] intentionally read the room wrong and then said, 'If you're still interested in the Epstein files, I don't want you as my supporter anymore.' He tweeted that effectively. Ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous. No one should accept that." Owens admitted that she had initially believed that Trump "was going to be a solution to the deep state," but changed her mind because "now it seems that he's become it."

Owens went on to rip the “deal” to move Ghislaine Maxwell to her new Camp Fed location. “It’s not even a prison, if we’re being clear. … It's probably nicer than your house and my house, if we're being honest,” she added.

“It saddens me to say this,” Owens continued. “Truly, someone that was really invested in him. I'm wondering whether or why he betrayed us, you know, what they have on him. We know that Israel has been running the most effective worldwide blackmail ring.”

After rambling through her theories about a "sophisticated blackmail ring" that somehow included Jared Kushner and Jeffrey Epstein, Owens declared that Trump is not a pedophile. But she said she’s “wondering” if somehow Trump “unwittingly,” got funding for his beauty pageants from Epstein.

“But there has to be something here,” Owens declared.

That was before she admitted, “I don’t like Jewish people.”

"Yeah, Trump, I don't think your supporters have left you. I think you've abandoned your supporters. And if you can’t see that, something’s really wrong,” Owens concluded. “And I don’t think we can really help.”

Sad!