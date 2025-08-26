Racist Grandpa McCankles Weighs In On Cracker Barrel's Logo

Of course he did.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardAugust 26, 2025

What are we offended by today, MAGA? Oh, it's Cracker Barrel's new logo. The restaurant's "Uncle Herschel" character, who is leaning against a barrel, which has been removed, instead features just the words "Cracker Barrel" against the outline of a yellow barrel. Additionally, the phrase "Old Country Store" has been removed. Oh no, the horror! Of course, with such earth-shattering news that has rocked the MAGA world, Trump had to weigh in on Truth Social.

"Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before," Trump wrote. "They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right."

"Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity," he added. "Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again. Remember, in just a short period of time I made the United States of America the "HOTTEST" Country anywhere in the World. One year ago, it was "DEAD." Good luck!"

Indeed, Spanky, we're the "hottest country in the world," with a fucking military takeover of democratic cities, and food prices rising at the fastest rate since February of last year.
This, from a man who throws the word "dictator" around like it's his life's aspiration. I'm not seeing the $1.98 per gallon of gasoline prices that Trump lied about multiple times. Trump claims we're in the "Golden Age" in America, though the opposite is happening. And the other thing we're not seeing are the Epstein Files. Good try at a distraction, though.

Hey, Cracker Barrel, drop this logo next:

I love the new Cracker Barrel logo! 🧡
#EpsteinFiles

Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) 2025-08-21T18:36:20.422Z

Discussion

