Trump Blames Ukraine For Defending Itself Against Russia's Invasion

An incompetent Donald Trump told Fox and Friends on Tuesday that Ukraine was crazy for defending itself from a powerful Russia, as if Pres. Zelenskyy invaded Russia.

It's apparent in Trump's addled brain that to defend his idol Vlad Putin, he must blame Ukraine for fighting Russia's invasion and make it seem like they were the aggressors.

This is more than incompetent - it's insane.

Then Trump handed Russia the region of Donbas without any conditions in the peace process.

F&F: Mr. President, did you all discuss any land swaps yesterday because we've talked a lot about the Donbas region and what was the feeling in the room, what did the other leaders say about this? TRUMP: Well, they understand, look, everybody can play cute and this and that, but you know, Ukraine's going to get their life back, they're going to stop having people killed all over the place and they're going to get a lot of land.

Ukraine already has their land. They are not receiving any as a gift. They're trying to defend against and a Russian invasion.

TRUMP: But this was a war and Russia is a powerful military nation, you know, whether people like it or not, it's a powerful nation, it's a much bigger nation, it's not a war that should have been started, you don't do that, you don't take on a nation that's ten times your size and, you know, military experts.

Trump should be telling his mentor Putin that he should've never started this war instead of attacking Ukraine and former Pres. Biden. The only criminal party responsible for this what is Russia and Vladimir Putin.

Trump then rambled about the equipment we gave Ukraine.

Look, look, if it wasn't for the greatest military equipment, we make the greatest military equipment in the world and we gave them, you know, whatever, they took probably a lot of money too, but they had tremendous, you know, they had the Patriot missile, which is the best in the world, all the equipment, we make the best equipment in the world by far, everyone else is like nothing, so we gave them a lot of equipment.

Trump, acting like Ukraine's president, concedes Ukrainian territory to the murderous war criminal without a conscience.

Now, with that said, the Ukrainian soldiers were brave as hell because it's fighting a force that's much, much bigger and much more powerful and, you know, it's not like they've stopped, I assume you've all seen the map, you know, a big chunk of territory is taken and that territory has been taken. Now, they're talking about Donbas, but Donbas right now, as you know, is 79% owned and controlled by Russia, so they understand what that means.

No world leader calls Russia a powerful nation except for Trump.

Trump and Putin's idea of peace is total surrender for Ukrainian with no US troops involved and no US military conducting security measures to defend Ukraine from another incursion by Russia.

It's disgusting.