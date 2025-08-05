Trump Burger Co-Owner Facing Deportation

With news that the co-owners are now suing and countersuing each other over ownership of their fledgling restaurant empire (now up to four locations), there was also this interesting bit of information that one of them may get himself deported.

"Supporting Trump while being an immigrant is like a turkey campaigning for Thanksgiving," wrote Brent Molnar.

Source: Hindustan Times

Roland Beainy, the co-owner of the Trump Burger restaurants in Flatonia and Keman, Texas, is at risk of losing his green card, along with his wife, as per a report by the Fayette County Record. The news of Beainy and his wife's Green Card trouble was first published by The Record on July 10, 2025. ...However, their marriage was contested by the UCIS as per the letter cited by The Records. "No lease documents or other evidence show that you and Roland Beainy ever actually lived together during your marriage,” the letter reportedly read. As of now, Beainy has an immigration hearing scheduled in Houston, Texas on November 18, 2025. Thus, though there is a risk of deportation for Beainy, no reports suggest that it is immediate and will happen for sure.

Brent Molnar at Voice of Reason summed up Beainy's predicament this way:

You can’t make this up—because if you did, people would say it’s too on-the-nose. The owner of Trump Burger in Bellville, Texas, a MAGA devotee who built a red-hat shrine to his hero out of beef patties and blaring patriotism, is now facing deportation under the very regime he once idolized. Roland Beainy, a Lebanese immigrant, is fighting to keep his green card after the same hardline immigration system he once championed moved to revoke it. The symbolism writes itself—but the stakes are painfully real. This isn’t just irony—it’s indictment. Beainy isn’t being targeted because he’s a threat to anyone. He’s caught in a regime that’s turned immigration enforcement into a political meat grinder. One accusation, one bureaucratic interpretation, one missing lease document—and suddenly your life in America becomes subject to erasure. It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been here. Doesn’t matter what you’ve built. Even if your business is a hamburger altar to Donald Trump—you’re still just another name on the list. And that’s the real lesson here. Trump’s war on immigrants was never about “the bad ones.” It was about fear. It was about control. It was about turning citizenship into a trapdoor and belonging into a bargaining chip. Beainy just happened to be standing on the wrong square when the floor gave out.

Roland Beainy, the co-owner of the Trump Burger restaurants in Texas, is currently facing immigration issues, including the possible revocation of his green card. He was reportedly detained by ICE for several weeks and released on bond. His green card was reportedly revoked after… pic.twitter.com/7pqpPjhSdY — Eugene (@BreakingNews4X) August 5, 2025