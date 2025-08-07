Trump Ponders Ghislaine Maxwell Pardon; Diddy Wants One Too!

Donald Trump is thinking about pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell. Lawyers for Sean "Diddy" Combs have reached out to Trump about a pardon!

As the President of the United States considers pardoning one of the worst child sex offenders on the planet, don't forget that Trump has pardoned some very bad people in his first few months:

Trump pardoned Ross Ulbricht, creator of the Silk Road dark web marketplace

The BBC noted Trump pardoned leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers and over 1,500 Capitol riot defendants for the January 6th insurrection.

According to The Hill, President Trump's pardons cost over $1.3 billion in restitution to victims and fines.

And in 2021, Trump gave out 140 pardons on his last day in office, with a special pardon going to Fox News star Judge Jeanine's ex-husband, Al Pirro, per CNBC.

Diddy Wants a Pardon

CNN reported that a member of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ defense team said they have reached out to the Trump administration about a potential pardon for the scandal-ridden music mogul. Attorney Nicole Westmoreland told CNN:

“It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon.”

In a Newsmax interview Trump spilled a word salad about Diddy:

“I was very friendly with him, I got along with him great and he seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile.”

The New York Times reported that some of Trump's presidential pardons are due to "pay for access."

Why wouldn't all the worst people ask Trump for a pardon?