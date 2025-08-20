Trump Threatens To Sic His Thought Police On Anti-Slavery Museums

Donald Trump’s delusions of grandeur seem to know no bounds. Not content with turning the White House into Versailles and impoverishing the rest of us, he’s now whining that museums and other cultural institutions are too anti-slavery!

You’d think that a guy who is more than 200 days behind on his claim to end the Ukraine war on his first day in office would have more important things to do than micromanage museum displays. But really, it’s just another signal that the Golfer in Chief has outsourced his real job to guys like Stephen Miller and gal pal Laura Loomer. And Vladimir Putin, of course. While Trump watches Fox News and rants on social media.

In a post on Tuesday, the wannabe king claimed his thought police will "go through the museums" and extort them the way he did colleges and universities. Apparently, any suggestion that slavery is too bad is a big no-no:

The Museums throughout Washington, but all over the Country are, essentially, the last remaining segment of "WOKE." The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been. … We are not going to allow this to happen, and I have instructed my attorneys to go through the Museums, and start the exact same process that has been done with Colleges and Universities where tremendous progress has been made.

I guess the Department of Justice has nothing better to do, either.

Of course, we don’t know for sure if Trump was talking about the kind of slavery that the southern states engaged in or the kind of sex slavery his BFF Jeffrey Epstein engaged in. With “Grab ‘em by the pussy” Trump, it could be both!