Trump's Meandering Response To The John Bolton Raid

I could know, I did know, I didn't know.
By John AmatoAugust 22, 2025

A sickly looking Donald Trump wore a ridiculous hat and looked tired at a press gaggle.

He said John Bolton could be unpatriotic, and he may have called for the raid, or he may not have called for the raid, but he is a top law enforcement officer of the country.

Get that?

"He's not a smart guy, but he could be a very unpatriotic guy. We're going to find out. I know nothing about it. I just saw it this morning; they did a raid," Trump said.

Trump knows nothing.

"They'll brief me, " he continued. "I don't wanna know about this - you have to do what you have to do."

Gotcha...but wait!

"I could know about it. I could be the one starting it. I'm actually the chief law enforcement officer, but I feel it's better this way."

Trump absolutely ordered this raid.

If anyone should be in jail over classified documents it's Donald Trump, but the Supreme Court gave him a get out of jail free card.

I've railed against John Bolton for many, many years, but I never considered him a liar or unpatriotic.

Remember, Donald Trump hired John Bolton in his first administration. If Bolton was any of these things, what does that tell you about the Demented one?

Trump has weaponized the entire DOJ to exact vengeance on all his critics and political rivals, as well as distract from the Epstein files.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon