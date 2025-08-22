Trump's Meandering Response To The John Bolton Raid

A sickly looking Donald Trump wore a ridiculous hat and looked tired at a press gaggle.

He said John Bolton could be unpatriotic, and he may have called for the raid, or he may not have called for the raid, but he is a top law enforcement officer of the country.

Get that?

"He's not a smart guy, but he could be a very unpatriotic guy. We're going to find out. I know nothing about it. I just saw it this morning; they did a raid," Trump said.

Trump knows nothing.

"They'll brief me, " he continued. "I don't wanna know about this - you have to do what you have to do."

Gotcha...but wait!

"I could know about it. I could be the one starting it. I'm actually the chief law enforcement officer, but I feel it's better this way."

Trump absolutely ordered this raid.

If anyone should be in jail over classified documents it's Donald Trump, but the Supreme Court gave him a get out of jail free card.

I've railed against John Bolton for many, many years, but I never considered him a liar or unpatriotic.

Remember, Donald Trump hired John Bolton in his first administration. If Bolton was any of these things, what does that tell you about the Demented one?

Trump has weaponized the entire DOJ to exact vengeance on all his critics and political rivals, as well as distract from the Epstein files.