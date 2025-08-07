Woman Running For Arizona State Senate Would Not Vote For A Woman

"The nut doesn't fall far from the tree," and all that. The daughter of Rep. Andy Biggs, one of Donald Trump’s biggest congressional cheerleaders, is running for a seat in the Arizona Senate, but she doesn't think women should hold office, or even be allowed to vote, apparently.

The daughter of Rep. Andy Biggs, one of Donald Trump’s biggest congressional cheerleaders, is running for a seat in the Arizona Senate. And to hear her tell it, you shouldn’t vote for her because she’s a woman.

On June 18, Mylie Biggs filed a statement of interest to run for the Gilbert-based state senate seat that Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen is vacating to run for attorney general. Biggs is running on a slate with current Legislative District 14 representatives Khyl Powell and Laurin Hendrix. Biggs’ father, who is now running for governor, also represented the district for 14 years before winning a seat in Congress.

At 25 years old, Biggs just clears Arizona’s age requirement to run for a legislative office. Despite her youth, though, Biggs has already managed to contradict the essence of her nascent venture into politics.

Exactly one year ago, Biggs appeared on a little-known East Valley-based podcast called The Matty McCurdy Program. During that conversation, Biggs revealed a belief that is diametrically opposed to her own candidacy: that women should not hold political office.

“Honestly, I don’t know if I would vote for any female. I don’t know if females should be in office,” Biggs told McCurdy and an unknown third person on the Aug. 6, 2024, episode, laughing about the extreme take. If anyone thought it was a joke, Biggs was sure to clear it up that she wasn’t kidding.

“There are a lot of really good women in office, I’m not trying to hate on anyone — like, some really good congresswomen,” Biggs added. “Yeah, I don’t think women should hold office in general. That’s my position. That’s my stance. I think women should run the home.”

Biggs did not respond to questions from Phoenix New Times about her comments. Nor did Powell and Hendrix.