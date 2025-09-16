Alabama GOP Senator: Don't Dare Call Trump Hitler Like Vance Did

Alabama GOP Senator Katie Britt talks out of both sides of her mouth on the issue of free speech during an interview with Fox's Maria Bartiromo. As the author at Mediaite noted, Britt was carrying on about how awful it was that anyone has dared to compare Trump to Hitler, even though his own VP once called him that himself.

Here's the back and forth from this weekend's Sunday Morning Futures, with Bartiromo demanding to know what "consequences" there will be for anyone celebrating the shooting of Charlie Kirk, and Britt responding with how she intends to stifle free speech while simultaneously pretending to advocate for it.

The amount of mental gymnastics it takes to spew this amount of nonsense is just mind boggling:

BARTIROMO: Senator, thanks very much for being here this morning, and I want to get your take on accountability.

Why is it that we once again fail to see accountability for people spewing hate? Right now there is a list on X being compiled about people who are hating on Charlie Kirk, about people who are blaming conservatives for this horrific week and murder.

You are on appropriations. Will you change the fact that taxpayers are sending money to universities who will not commit to free speech, like Clemson.

BRITT: That's right. Look, Maria, first my heart breaks for Erika, for Charlie and Erika's two beautiful children, and for our entire nation. Look, there is a dark cloud that came over the United States of America that day that Charlie was assassinated.

Now when Erika stood up and spoke, there was a bit of light that came through. I think she gave every one of us hope and vision and encouragement that evil did not win, that we must speak truth, that we must have courage, as Charlie always said, and that the movement must go on, and I think it will be more powerful now than ever.

And when you talk about consequences, when you talk about how we got here, I am so sick of Democrat mayors saying no, no, no, we don't want your help.

You want people in your city to die? I'm confused. You should take heed that President Trump is willing to be a partner to make sure that lives in your communities are safe, that people can live their American dream within your community, within your city.

We should be working together. This is not about politics. The safety of our citizens should come first, and I commend Memphis and Tennessee for standing alongside President Trump and putting their citizens first.

And then when you talk about what's happening online, Maria, it is absolutely disgusting. The rhetoric that led us to this moment calling President Trump a fascist, calling him Hitler, you know, news organizations and mainstream media celebrating that, allowing those things to take place and be said on their networks.

That is dangerous. When you, when you look at that, when you look at where we are, when you look at how we got here, now people that are celebrating Charlie's murder, celebrating a political assassination that should never happen in the United States of America.

And Maria, we must do more. We must stand firm and there must be consequences with regards to people spewing that type of hate and celebration in the face of this, and I believe that there will be, and I certainly plan to hold them accountable.

So if you are out there and you are celebrating the political assassination of a man who was exercising his free speech, a very foundational element, a cornerstone of who we are as the United States of America, you should be held accountable. You should be fired, and that is the beginning and the end of it, full stop.

BARTIROMO: So what can you do about it? What are the consequences? You're an elected official and have an opportunity to actually effect change.

BRITT: Absolutely. Well, Maria, we have to look, we take what President Trump has already done. His leadership has been tremendous on this.

You saw the Biden administration do absolutely nothing when it came to what was happening on college campuses, to our Jewish brothers and sisters.

President Trump said that will not happen under my watch. You see him and you see the Department of Education with Secretary McMahon saying we're going to hold you accountable for these things.

That's exactly what we have to do in appropriations hearings. We've got to ask those questions. We've got to make sure that free speech is held, is held and also this hate speech is gone.

So we will absolutely do that. I am committed to that, Maria.

We're going to continue to push forward this vision that Charlie had for America of young people coming together, standing up, using their voice and having the courage to make things better.

We'll make sure that that continues and we'll make sure that people who are trying, because you do realize this, Maria, when they're celebrating his death online, not only is that sick and twisted and dehumanizing, but what they're also saying, particularly on these college campuses to all of these students is they're saying silence your voice.

They are essentially saying, Maria, that if you don't think like me, then I believe that you should that we could take your life and that should be celebrated, and that is sick and twisted and we must stand up in a unifying way as Americans and say we will not tolerate this.