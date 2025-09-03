Combat Veteran Is Arrested For Conspiracy Over ICE Protest

He was charged in July with “conspiracy to impede or injure officers” after joining a demonstration against ICE in Spokane.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 3, 2025

Boy, these assholes simply do not believe in the rule of law-- except when it serves their ends. Via the Guardian:

The arrest of a US army veteran who protested against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown has raised alarms among legal experts and fellow veterans familiar with his service in Afghanistan.

Bajun Mavalwalla II – a former army sergeant who survived a roadside bomb blast on a special operations mission in Afghanistan – was charged in July with “conspiracy to impede or injure officers” after joining a demonstration against federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) in Spokane, Washington.

Legal experts say the case marks an escalation in the administration’s attacks on first amendment rights. Afghanistan war veterans who know him say the case against Mavalwalla appears unjust.

“Here’s a guy who held a top secret clearance and was privy to some of the most sensitive information we have, who served in a combat zone,” said Kenneth Koop, a retired colonel who trained the Afghan military and police during Mavalwalla’s deployment. “To see him treated like this really sticks in my craw.”

Afghanistan War veteran Bajun Mavalwalla is among nine people facing conspiracy charges for protesting the Trump administration's anti-immigrant crackdown.

Common Dreams (@commondreams.org) 2025-09-02T18:27:34.151Z

