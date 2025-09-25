Crazy Grandpa Demands Apology... From Kamala Harris?

Donald Trump’s 1.5 percent popular vote victory in 2024 is one of the smallest ever, as it fell short of securing a majority of the popular vote. Still, it's 324 days since the election, and Trump took to Truth Social to claim that he won against former presidential candidate Kamala Harris in a "landslide." Wow, he should hear about Hillary Clinton, who won nearly 3 million more votes than Trump did in 2016. That will blow his mind!

Trump did win all seven swing states; however, his 312 electoral votes were only a handful more than Biden’s 306 in 2020, but that's certainly not a landslide. And Harris didn't have a dipshit billionaire out there buying votes for her like Elon did for Trump.

"Kamala Harris, who is DUMB AS A ROCK, is going around and using, as a standard part of her Speech on why she lost the Election, that 2024 was the “closest Presidential Election in the 21st Century.” Everyone knows this is a lie, and was covered as such by Fox News!" President Exclamation Mark wrote.

"I won the Electoral College, 312-226, a LANDSLIDE, Counties Nationwide, 2,600 to 525, a LANDSLIDE, all seven Swing States, a LANDSLIDE, and, despite the fact that California’s Fake Mail In Ballots came in at ridiculous numbers (It was RIGGED!), I still won the Popular Vote by MILLIONS!" he added. "Bush, as an example, won the Election by 537 Votes, and many other Elections were very close. Kamala’s “closest in the 21st Century” soundbite was, like everything else in the Democrat Party, A TOTAL LIE! I expect an apology. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Trump wants an apology from Kamala Harris. OK, sure, it was not the "closest presidential election in the 21st century." Still, since we're demanding apologies, America deserves one from Donald J. Trump, that festering, sleazy human boil, who put himself before this country. He remarkably tanked the economy in less than a year. There is a significant slowdown in job growth, and the job report was so bad that Trump fired Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Commissioner Erika McEntarfer.

After enacting historic cuts to our country's safety nets, the Trump administration canceled the annual hunger report. Still, that bloviating, narcissistic conman insists that grocery prices are down. And the housing market sucks.

Where is that fucking health care plan that Trump promised during his first term? There is literally no aspect of our lives that Trump has made better for the American people. Not one. But at least MAGA doesn't have to address people with their preferred pronouns, and as a bonus, they got to take selfies by the infamous Alligator Alcatraz sign before it shut down. Speaking of that, two-thirds of the 1,800 immigrants who were held there in July have gone missing from ICE’s online database, with their families unable to locate them.

Apologize for the greed and the corruption, and while he's at it, Trump should apologize for every day of his miserable existence. And even after we were hit by a terrorist attack on 9/11, he claimed he now has the tallest building in Manhattan. In my best Maury Povich voice, and that was a lie! And that was the short list. The cruelty he has unleashed on this country and the world, while embarrassing us on the world stage, is unforgivable. Even President Camacho in Idiocracy was a better leader.

Apologize for your very existence, you arrogant old carcass of a man. But we know you aren't capable of that. Thank you for your attention to this matter!