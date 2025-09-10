Gallego Takes Kari Lake's Taunt Behind Garage, Beats It To A Pulp

Arizona Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego isn't tired of beating election-denying, former Mar-a-Lago couch-surfing, MAGA filter queen Kari Lake. Lake, who lost two statewide elections in Arizona, still can't get over her loss to Gallego, so she took her outraged little fingers to the Bad App to try a 'sins of the father' attack on Gallego. Maybe she's enraged over Gallego seeking to block the Pentagon from offering full military funeral honors to Ashli Babbitt, a deceased Jan. 6th rioter.

"The idea that they're giving this to a person who actively tried to overthrow the government, who was violent in nature, who knowingly was entering a restrictive zone while we were trying to conduct the safe passage of democracy, and the idea that they're just going to give this without a fight, it's just not going to happen," Gallego said.

Well, whatever prompted Lake to take a shot at Gallego is anyone's guess, but she did it, and he put her in her place.

"Behold," she wrote while tagging Gallego, "@RubenGallego and his Cartel Daddy. One trafficked drugs. The other traffics bullshit. Aren't genetics fascinating?"

Gallego responded to the "2nd rate newscaster."

This the beauty of America. You can be the son of a drug dealer. Reject his evil ways and end up a Senator by beating a 2nd rate newscaster that never got promoted to a national news desk. https://t.co/mdBYAQqr9x — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) September 9, 2025

I don't think Kari thought this through:

The mother of @VP sold drugs. @SecKennedy sold drugs. @SecRubio brother in law is convicted narco cartel dealer who used the Rubio home as a base. Have you been around Donald Trump, Jr. lately?



You support a man found liable for sexual assault the judge called rape



Years ago… https://t.co/l2VdOpK8Bc — Stuart Stevens (@stuartpstevens) September 9, 2025

She ought to look into Friedrich Trump, Donald's father, who had a colorful past but not as colorful as the president's current and past lives. And, according to Kari, wouldn't that make Barron Trump a terrible person?

Lake, a staunch Trump ally and senior adviser at the U.S. Agency for Global Media, gutted the agency because the president dislikes it. However, somehow, she remains there, still being paid for her role. Please make it make sense. If the agency has been eliminated, why does the filter lady have a job there?