GOP Senator Apparently Loves How 'Open And Transparent' Trump's Corruption Is

Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin defended Trump politicizing the Department of Justice by praising how "very open and transparent" Trump has been with the American people.

Mullin, who's in the running along with Tommy Tuberville and Marsha Blackburn for dumbest members of the United States Senate, was asked by CNN's Dana Bash this Sunday about the Truth Social post Trump wrote to Pam Bondi --which reads like an accidental confession -- where Trump pressured Bondi to start prosecuting his political enemies, and Mullin, of course, was all-in:

BASH: I wanted to ask you about one other thing very quickly about the president making a pretty remarkable statement on his TRUTH Social post saying -- addressed to Pam Bondi, his attorney general, saying: "I reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying essentially the same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam 'Shifty' Schiff, Letitia? They're all guilty as hell, but nothing is being done." He's asking his attorney general in a public way to go after his political enemies, very open about it. You're OK with that? MULLIN: Well, I think what we know is, President Trump is very open and transparent with the American people and he speaks his mind. And that's what his supporters love about him and that's what America loves about him. I don't think there's any question that Comey should be looked at. I mean, we just got to look at the 86 comment that he made, and when we start looking at the lies that he chose to continue with Russiagate. Adam Schiff went out while he was the chairman of Intel every single meeting and said that we had the smoking gun. And he said that for how many weeks straight? And you're going, where was the smoking gun? At some point, what -- their actions need to be looked into. And if they did something, I don't know. We're -- this is a country that should look into it. If they did something illegal, if they were leaking classified information, if they used their position of power to -- for corruption, then they 100 percent should be held accountable. And I -- what President Trump is saying here is, it's time to look into them and say -- and hold them accountable for what they said.

And with that, Bash just ended the interview and thanked Mullin for his time. No mention that the things he mentioned are not what they're attempting to prosecute any of the people he named off for. No mention that Trump's own cabinet members are guilty of the mortgage fraud they're accusing others of. No mention that the president is not supposed to interfere with the DOJ and demand anything. No mention that Republicans would be impeaching a Democratic president if they even thought about doing what Trump is doing right out in the open. No mention that the "American people" did not vote for blatant corruption. Just useless.