Jim Jordan Just Fine With Trump Weaponizing DOJ

Just imagine how old Gym would be acting if things were reversed and it was a Democrat behaving the way Trump is.

House Judiciary Committee, Jim Jordan made an appearance on CNN this Sunday, and was asked by host Dana Bash about the fact that three weeks ago, Trump named three people in a Truth Social post, and now two of them have been indicted. "You're not only the Judiciary chair. You also lead a subcommittee on weaponization of federal government. So will you be looking into this?"

Jordan, of course, immediately came to Trump's defense and claimed that the DOJ was just "applying the facts to the law."

JORDAN: I mean, if John Bolton -- a federal judge thought there was probable cause when they searched John Bolton's house -- you had mentioned him -- that he mishandled classified information and applied the facts and the law, we will see if they prosecute there. We know, with Letitia James, for example, that you can't stay at your secondary residence and then in fact make it an investment property. It looks like she did that. They're applying the facts to the law and there's that investigation. And, of course, we know with Jim Comey that he specifically hired this individual, Daniel Richman, to leak information. He laundered information through Richman, leaked that information out there. The Comey memos, for goodness sake, went through Mr. Richman. And then Comey, when he testifies, says something different. So that's why he's being prosecuted. So this is our Justice Department under the leadership of the attorney general applying the facts to the law, like you are supposed to, not the weaponization of government like we saw under Biden, like we saw under Merrick Garland, like we saw with Chris Wray. So this is, I think, a completely different situation.

After Bash pointed out that this was about more than just the law, and Trump applying pressure to the Justice Department and firing people who refuse to do his bidding, she asked Jordan "Isn't this the political weaponization that you talk about?"

Jordan denied that was the case once again:

JORDAN: The -- no, you got to go to the facts of the case. The president has the prerogative to say what he wants, and he will do that. No one's ever doubted that the president will say what's on his mind and, frankly, do what he told the American voters he was going to do. So that's one thing. But this is about applying the facts to the law. And that's exactly what's taking place in this Justice Department. You cannot argue with the fact Jim Comey said one thing to -- under oath in front of the United States Congress. That's what he's being charged for, false statements to the Congress, 18-USC-1001. You cannot argue that he did that, particularly when you know the facts from the inspector general with this individual Daniel Richman, who Comey specifically hired to launder information to folks like you in the press.

And round and round they went with Bash asking him over and over again about specifics of the different cases and each time, Jordan repeating the nonsense that the DOJ was just following the facts of each case, until finally Jordan said the quiet part out loud on the fact that these cases are retribution, although he still denied it:

BASH: Well, let's talk about these cases. JORDAN: And you can't argue with -- I mean, Jim Comey -- by the way, Jim Comey is where it all -- so you talk about weaponization, that's where it all started nine years ago. Jim Comey is the guy who took the dossier paid for by the other party's campaign, Clinton campaign... BASH: But that's not what he's being prosecuted for. JORDAN: ... used that -- I understand that, but I'm just saying this is -- you want to talk about weaponization, it's -- Jim Comey's where it started. That is totally where it started. BASH: Are you worried... JORDAN: He took the dossier, went to the secret court to get a warrant to spy on the other party's campaign. BASH: So this is retribution then. JORDAN: And we know -- then they changed the intelligence community assessment after the first person -- no, no, no. BASH: So you're saying this is retribution against him.

JORDAN: This is about looking at the facts, looking at the law, looking -- no, I'm just saying, Jim Comey, this is -- you mentioned weaponization. I'm saying that's where it all started. BASH: Well, let's... JORDAN: What I'm saying is happening here is, they're looking at the facts and they're applying the law to each individual case.

Bash then asked Jordan if he thought any of Trump's statements would harm the cases once they made it to court, and lickspittle Jordan responded he's "very comfortable" with Trump's actions.

It would be nice to see a follow up later after these cases blow up in their face precisely because of Trump popping off. I don't expect Jordan to ever admit he was wrong about anything though. They'll have some new excuse or scapegoat rather than ever blaming Dear Leader, or admitting it was purely for revenge and nothing to do with the law.