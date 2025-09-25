Governors Demand Changes In Management Of NE Power Grid

Look, it's not the sexiest story. But between the endless appetite for AI and crypto power and a colder-than-usual winter predicted, electricity prices are already spinning out of control.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 25, 2025

The organization that manages the electric grid for 13 states, including Pennsylvania, has moved too slowly in response to skyrocketing energy demand and consumers are paying for it, Gov. Josh Shapiro said Monday. Via The PA Capital Star:

Speaking at a conference of energy industry leaders and regulators in Philadelphia, Shapiro said PJM Interconnection must make changes, including giving states a bigger role in its governance, or the commonwealth could leave the consortium.

“We need to be thinking about consumers and their costs, something that PJM, I think, doesn’t really spend a whole lot of time focused on,” Shapiro told reporters Monday after delivering opening remarks at the event.

He said governors from each PJM state share concerns about the Valley Forge-based organization’s backlog of new energy projects awaiting approval while peak energy consumption is expected to increase by 20% in the next decade, according to PJM’s forecast. Much of that demand will come from data centers that house the computing power for artificial intelligence.

“We need to move more quickly on these energy-producing projects. We’ve got to hold down costs. If PJM cannot do that, then Pennsylvania will look to go it alone,” Shapiro said.

"Last year, five governors led by Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro began pushing back against power prices set by the mid-Atlantic grid operator, PJM Interconnection, after that amount spiked nearly sevenfold. They warned of customers 'paying billions more than is necessary.'

PJM has yet to propose […]

Ron Dyck (@dyckron.mstdn.ca.ap.brid.gy) 2025-08-10T03:49:41.000Z

To get more power on Pennsylvania's grid more quickly as it faces surging demand, Gov. Josh Shapiro has proposed a statewide board to streamline the siting of large-scale electricity generation projects. The state legislature and environmental groups are debating the idea.

WESA (@wesa.fm) 2025-06-30T17:15:25.268Z

Meanwhile, in fuckery elsewhere, Shapiro is selling off the state’s power grid and schools to Jeff Bezos, and I hatehatehate everything about this story. Josh has become one of the most fascist-accommodating Dem guvs out there.
share.inquirer.com/9tsdsP

Riggsveda (@riggsveda.bsky.social) 2025-06-10T13:51:11.364Z

