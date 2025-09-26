Hannity Loooves Trump's Political Prosecutions

Trump cheerleader Sean Hannity opened his show on Fox this Thursday celebrating the indictment of former FBI director James Comey and promising more political prosecutions to come.
Hannity started things off by reading Trump's note on "Truth Social" celebrating the indictment, just days after Trump demanded that Pam Bondi start prosecuting his political enemies.
Hannity also showed an old clip of himself chiding Comey back in 2018, telling Comey he "had the right to remain silent," before making this prediction about what's to follow:
HANNITY: I predict that tonight is only the tip of the iceberg. Pay very close attention as we go through this all throughout the show tonight. This is going to have a cascading effect.
The same James Comey that protected Hillary Clinton and looked the other way when her team, we had never heard of Bleachbit, using Bleachbit to clean their servers and acid wash them, basically.
They were full of top secret classified information. Remember, he said, no reasonable prosecutor would prosecute. Remember, there were phones that were smashed with hammers and SIM cards removed from phones as well.
Oh, and Joe Biden, of course, had top secret classified information. He didn't get raided. Hillary didn't get raided. No, reasonable prosecutor would prosecute. Only go after Donald Trump and Mar-a-Lago and go into Melania's closet.
Tonight, well, they are not getting away. We're covering their tracks like she did.
So we're back to "but her emails" and flogging that dead horse again, and calls to imprison Clinton and Biden. Oh joy.
This indictment of Comey is going to blow up in their face, but Trump doesn't care. All he cares about is revenge, and there are enough idiot sycophants willing to go along with it that he's going to make a lot of people's lives miserable and make a lot of lawyers rich in the process.
I hope every attorney who is aiding and abetting Trump with these political prosecutions ends up losing their law licenses as Marcy Wheeler discussed here:
If this gets charged, it will be child’s play for Comey to mount a vindictive prosecution claim — we all saw it plain as day — and with it to demand evidence like the declination memo that ABC described Lindsey the Insurance Lawyer seeing this week! And, in addition, Comey (who used to have Blanche’s job), will be able to demonstrate that this prosecution violates ethical rules that bind attorneys.
As ABC laid out, they cannot charge a case they know they can’t win. Someone very close to Blanche has let it be known in the press that the people with actual prosecutorial experience, including Blanche himself, don’t believe DOJ can win this.
Prosecuting this case would very likely end up in credible bar complaints targeting everyone involved.
And on top of the procedural and ethical reasons this prosecution would pose a problem for Blanche, the only other basis by which this would be legal would be John Roberts’ rash language in Trump v. USA granting the President personally special province over prosecutorial decision-making.
Investigative and prosecutorial decisionmaking is “the special province of the Executive Branch,” Heckler v. Chaney, 470 U. S. 821, 832 (1985), and the Constitution vests the entirety of the executive power in the President, Art. II, §1. For that reason, Trump’s threatened removal of the Acting Attorney General likewise implicates “conclusive and preclusive” Presidential authority. As we have explained, the President’s power to remove “executive officers of the United States whom he has appointed” may not be regulated by Congress or reviewed by the courts. Myers, 272 U. S., at 106, 176; see supra, at 8. The President’s “management of the Executive Branch” requires him to have “unrestricted power to remove the most important of his subordinates”—such as the Attorney General—“in their most important duties.” Fitzgerald, 457 U. S., at 750 (internal quotation marks and alteration omitted).
See this great column on how Roberts, in response to arguments from Blanche!!, set up this problem.
Succeeding in getting an indictment will not be good for Blanche’s former colleague, Halligan, who represents Trump in Florida, because she will be exposed to ethical scrutiny.
And it doesn’t even help Trump, as he has signed a confession that he’s doing this maliciously.