Hannity Loooves Trump's Political Prosecutions

Trump cheerleader Sean Hannity opened his show on Fox this Thursday celebrating the indictment of former FBI director James Comey and promising more political prosecutions to come.

Hannity started things off by reading Trump's note on "Truth Social" celebrating the indictment, just days after Trump demanded that Pam Bondi start prosecuting his political enemies.

Hannity also showed an old clip of himself chiding Comey back in 2018, telling Comey he "had the right to remain silent," before making this prediction about what's to follow:

HANNITY: I predict that tonight is only the tip of the iceberg. Pay very close attention as we go through this all throughout the show tonight. This is going to have a cascading effect. The same James Comey that protected Hillary Clinton and looked the other way when her team, we had never heard of Bleachbit, using Bleachbit to clean their servers and acid wash them, basically. They were full of top secret classified information. Remember, he said, no reasonable prosecutor would prosecute. Remember, there were phones that were smashed with hammers and SIM cards removed from phones as well. Oh, and Joe Biden, of course, had top secret classified information. He didn't get raided. Hillary didn't get raided. No, reasonable prosecutor would prosecute. Only go after Donald Trump and Mar-a-Lago and go into Melania's closet. Tonight, well, they are not getting away. We're covering their tracks like she did.

So we're back to "but her emails" and flogging that dead horse again, and calls to imprison Clinton and Biden. Oh joy.

This indictment of Comey is going to blow up in their face, but Trump doesn't care. All he cares about is revenge, and there are enough idiot sycophants willing to go along with it that he's going to make a lot of people's lives miserable and make a lot of lawyers rich in the process.

I hope every attorney who is aiding and abetting Trump with these political prosecutions ends up losing their law licenses as Marcy Wheeler discussed here: