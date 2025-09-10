Jesse Watters' Idiocy On ICE Raids: 'Make These People, Poof, Disappear'

I feel bad for Jesse's mom.
By John AmatoSeptember 10, 2025

Fox News host Jesse Waters responded to Mika Brzezinski's good interview of Border Czar Tom Homan by declaring he's happy ICE is making people disappear - POOF!

In the MAGA cult, nothing is illegal, immoral, or insane if Trump orders it so.

US laws - POOF!
US Constitution - POOF!

WATTERS: So they destroyed the country with migrants.

And I have a problem with the way we're handling it.

You can sit this one out.

And I mean you, Jessica.

I don't care about disappearing.

I'm not even offended.

Tom Homan shouldn't have been offended.

So what?

Yeah, they're disappearing from the country.

Exactly.

That's what we were elected to do.

Make these people, poof, disappear.

MAGA cultists routinely speak in tongues or gibberish when it comes to reality.

Republicans in the media and in Congress do not have to make any sense at all anymore just as long as they defend Trump and his actions.

This is as heinous as it gets. We don't disappear people with no due process. Or at least, we didn't until this gang of crooks and liars took office.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon