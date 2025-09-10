Jesse Watters' Idiocy On ICE Raids: 'Make These People, Poof, Disappear'

Fox News host Jesse Waters responded to Mika Brzezinski's good interview of Border Czar Tom Homan by declaring he's happy ICE is making people disappear - POOF!

In the MAGA cult, nothing is illegal, immoral, or insane if Trump orders it so.

US laws - POOF!

US Constitution - POOF!

WATTERS: So they destroyed the country with migrants. And I have a problem with the way we're handling it. You can sit this one out. And I mean you, Jessica. I don't care about disappearing. I'm not even offended. Tom Homan shouldn't have been offended. So what? Yeah, they're disappearing from the country. Exactly. That's what we were elected to do. Make these people, poof, disappear.

MAGA cultists routinely speak in tongues or gibberish when it comes to reality.

Republicans in the media and in Congress do not have to make any sense at all anymore just as long as they defend Trump and his actions.

This is as heinous as it gets. We don't disappear people with no due process. Or at least, we didn't until this gang of crooks and liars took office.