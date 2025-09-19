Judge Who Presided Over Dylan Roof Trial Arrested For Buying CSAM

Infamous judge was arrested after buying child sex abuse material.
Judge Who Presided Over Dylan Roof Trial Arrested For Buying CSAM
By Red PainterSeptember 19, 2025

***TRIGGER WARNING: Child Sex Abuse Material***

In a shocking turn of events, the judge that oversaw the Dylan Roof trial in Charleston has been arrested for purchasing child sex abuse material (CSAM). ABC 13 is reporting that that Judge James Gosnell, Jr. was arrested by the DOJ on CSAM charges and has been subsequently suspended from his judicial role on Tuesday.

ABC reports that the Department of Homeland Security received an anonymous tip on their National Center for Missing and Exploited Children division about "several financial transactions with a distributor of child sexual abuse material from the United Kingdom." The payments were sent via online money transfer and were associated with Gosnell's phone number, address and email account. The transactions reportedly occurred in November 2024.

Federal authorities executed a search warrant and arrested him after the search was completed. During the search, they found "a flash drive containing numerous videos and images depicting child sexual abuse, which include videos and images of minors, infants and toddlers engaged in sexually explicit conduct."

Absolutely disgusting.

If found guilty, I hope he rots in prison until he takes his last breath.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon