Judge Who Presided Over Dylan Roof Trial Arrested For Buying CSAM

***TRIGGER WARNING: Child Sex Abuse Material***

In a shocking turn of events, the judge that oversaw the Dylan Roof trial in Charleston has been arrested for purchasing child sex abuse material (CSAM). ABC 13 is reporting that that Judge James Gosnell, Jr. was arrested by the DOJ on CSAM charges and has been subsequently suspended from his judicial role on Tuesday.

ABC reports that the Department of Homeland Security received an anonymous tip on their National Center for Missing and Exploited Children division about "several financial transactions with a distributor of child sexual abuse material from the United Kingdom." The payments were sent via online money transfer and were associated with Gosnell's phone number, address and email account. The transactions reportedly occurred in November 2024.

Federal authorities executed a search warrant and arrested him after the search was completed. During the search, they found "a flash drive containing numerous videos and images depicting child sexual abuse, which include videos and images of minors, infants and toddlers engaged in sexually explicit conduct."

Absolutely disgusting.

If found guilty, I hope he rots in prison until he takes his last breath.