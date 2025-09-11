Mike Lindell's New Grift: Running For Governor Of Minnesota

A new way to scam money out of the MAGA cult.
Mike Lindell's New Grift: Running For Governor Of Minnesota
Credit: Sceengrab
By John AmatoSeptember 11, 2025

Alleged bankrupt conspiracy theorist, Trump supporter, and election denier Mike Lindell announced he's running for high office in Minnesota.

Lindell is still fighting through major lawsuits for his election lies, but he has a new scam up his sleeve.

On Flashpoint, the nutjob pillow maker claims Minnesota is a "Trojan horse for a lot of evil that's sitting here."

LINDELL: Well, Minnesota, there's a lot of stuff would take me a long time to tell everybody.

There's a lot of bad things going on here, and for myself, I thought about it, it's like, I don't know who else, number one, I don't know anyone else that can win.

They were done polling, and I know what needs to be done here.

--
There's just a few things, but I am, I've already done one step, and that's I'm back in Minnesota, so the big news came out, the fake news came out and said, Mike can't run, he doesn't live in Minnesota anymore.

Wrong.

Here I'm back, and I'm here.

He's done the polling!

Another day and another scam from a MAGA douche-bag.

Mike Lindell says that Minnesota is "a Trojan Horse for a lot of evil," so he has moved back to the state in preparation for a possible run for governor: "I don't know anyone else that can win. We've done polling."

Right Wing Watch (@rightwingwatch.bsky.social) 2025-09-10T17:29:49.933Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon