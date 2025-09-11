Mike Lindell's New Grift: Running For Governor Of Minnesota

Alleged bankrupt conspiracy theorist, Trump supporter, and election denier Mike Lindell announced he's running for high office in Minnesota.

Lindell is still fighting through major lawsuits for his election lies, but he has a new scam up his sleeve.

On Flashpoint, the nutjob pillow maker claims Minnesota is a "Trojan horse for a lot of evil that's sitting here."

LINDELL: Well, Minnesota, there's a lot of stuff would take me a long time to tell everybody. There's a lot of bad things going on here, and for myself, I thought about it, it's like, I don't know who else, number one, I don't know anyone else that can win. They were done polling, and I know what needs to be done here. --

There's just a few things, but I am, I've already done one step, and that's I'm back in Minnesota, so the big news came out, the fake news came out and said, Mike can't run, he doesn't live in Minnesota anymore. Wrong. Here I'm back, and I'm here.

He's done the polling!

Another day and another scam from a MAGA douche-bag.