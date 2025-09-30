Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Bo Donaldson and The Haywoods perform, Billy Don't Be A Hero, which has all sorts of echoes from the past to the present.
Adventus: Tin Soldiers.
The Moderate Voice hears an echo from the past.
Stop The Presses observes the 50th Anniversary of our failed media kissing his orange ass.
Quartz reports on what a government shutdown means for you.
Bonus Track: Everyone Is Entitled To My Own Opinion alerts the media: elderly golfer’s brain has gone fuckity-bye.
Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).