Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1965, Lost In Space premiered. It started off as fairly sober and serious: a breakthrough science fiction series with a decent budget and a genuine villain in Zachary Smith. But it quickly descended into the goofy "Robot and Dr. Smith Comedy Hour", where fighting off killer vegetables was on the table. But for all its faults, many of us still fondly remember it. On this day two years later, in 1967, the Star Trek episode "Amok Time" premiered. That's how fast televised science fiction was evolving.

However, at the end of the day, it must be said that Lost in Space's Dr. Smith did have the best insults.

