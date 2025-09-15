Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Danger, Will Robinson! Danger!" -- Robot, Lost in Space
By driftglassSeptember 15, 2025

On this day in 1965, Lost In Space premiered. It started off as fairly sober and serious: a breakthrough science fiction series with a decent budget and a genuine villain in Zachary Smith. But it quickly descended into the goofy "Robot and Dr. Smith Comedy Hour", where fighting off killer vegetables was on the table. But for all its faults, many of us still fondly remember it. On this day two years later, in 1967, the Star Trek episode "Amok Time" premiered. That's how fast televised science fiction was evolving.

However, at the end of the day, it must be said that Lost in Space's Dr. Smith did have the best insults.

The Nation: Charlie Kirk’s Legacy Deserves No Mourning.

Notes From The Circus : The Gaslighting Spectacular: Trump's War on Reality.

No More Mister Nice Blog: “Sources” Tell the Murdoch Press a Lot of Things That Aren’t True.

Attention space nerds! LIGO Legacy: 10 incredible gravitational wave breakthroughs to celebrate observatory's landmark 2015 find.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

