Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Anything is possible, but the odds are astronomically against it." -- Lucifer, Battlestar Galactica.
By driftglassSeptember 17, 2025

On this day in 1978 television audiences were introduced to Apollo, Starbuck, Adama, Baltar, the villainous Cylons, the fate of the Twelve Colonies and, of course, a mighty Battlestar called Galactica leading a makeshift fleet carrying the last remnants of mankind on a desperate search for the legendary planet Earth. And although it became part of 1970s pop cultural mythology, and is (mostly) fondly remembered, it only lasted a single season.

Digby's Hullabaloo: Agitator In Chief.

Left Jabs: The Tourism Slump Isn’t Just About Tourism.

Governing: Higher Education’s Diversity Myth.

Attention space nerds! On this day in 1976, Star Trek Super Fans Named NASA’s First Space Shuttle. The orbiter was initially designated “Constitution,” in honor of the U.S. Constitution. However, the enthusiastic community of Star Trek fans had a different name in mind. They orchestrated a massive letter-writing campaign to the White House, urging NASA to name the shuttle after the starship Enterprise from the beloved TV series.

