RFK Jr Claims He Can Diagnose Health Issues By Looking At Children's Faces

Crackpot anti-vaccine moron and HHS head RFK Jr claimed in a speech in Austin Texas after Gov. Abbott signed ludicrous MAHA legislation last week that he, RFK, Jr., can diagnose a child's health just by looking at their face, seeing mitochondrial cells. And inflammation.

I kid you not.

We have a new self-proclaimed MAGA prophet.

RFKJR: Primarily because I came from a big family, I have seven kids, I had 11 brothers and sisters, I had about 70 first cousins, and I never saw anybody with diabetes, never knew anybody with a food allergy, I never knew anybody with autism. When I was a kid, and I know what a healthy child is supposed to look like, I'm looking at kids as I walk through the airports today, as I walk down the street, and I see these kids that are just overburdened with mitochondrial challenges, with inflammation, you can tell from their faces, from their body movements, and from their lack of social connection, and I know that that's not how our children are supposed to look.

Since 9/11 and then the aftershocks of COVID, going to the airport is basically a nightmare for most people, especially children.

You have to be clinically insane to publicly admit to be able to diagnose children like this, and well, the shit for brains and roadkill-loving Secretary of Health did just that.

Democrats need to take back the House in 2026 and impeach this lunatic from office. They should be introducing articles of impeachment NOW, even though Republicans will block them.

He has exuberantly endangered the health and safety of the entire nation without so much as a second thought.