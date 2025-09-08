Racist, Corrupt SCOTUS Majority Sanctifies Racial Profiling

This morning, the Supreme Court blocked the federal ruling restricting ICE agents from conducting unlawful immigration stops in Los Angeles.

Using the shadow docket once again, the John Roberts court granted the emergency request filed by the Trump administration.



Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor responded, “We should not have to live in a country where the Government can seize anyone who looks Latino, speaks Spanish, and appears to work a low-wage job. Rather than stand idly by while our constitutional freedoms are lost, I dissent.

There goes the Fourth amendment protections.

While the Supreme Court offered no explanation to the ruling, Justice Kavanaugh did release a statement.

Kavanaugh's decision is just him defending racial profiling pic.twitter.com/rTVChRRZRe — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 8, 2025

The Fourth Amendment was designed so that law enforcement couldn't run roughshod over our rights. They need actual proof instead of "common sense."

To General Zod Homan, this ruling gives ICE the power to racially profile anyone they want.

Probable cause is gone.