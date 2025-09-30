Regarding Violence, Tarlov Hits Right-Wing Hypocrites

Fox's Jessica Tarlov took Republicans to the woodshed over their blatant hypocrisy when it comes to right-wing violence vs left-wing violence during a segment on this Monday's The Five. While discussing Sen. John Fetterman's interview with Maria Bartiromo over the weekend, where Fetterman said he's not changing parties, but did his usual routine of late of crapping all over other Democrats, Tarlov's cohost Lawrence Jones asked her about Fetterman's statement on everyone "toning down" the rhetoric.

JONES: Jessica, is the base driving this? Is this why there can't be moderation right now? Is it because the base wants fighters? TARLOV: Well, the base wants fighters, but the base doesn't want people to die. Those are very separate issues. And the conversation that Fetterman was having with Maria and something that he posted on Twitter, which the deputy White House press secretary did as well, was this chart that Axios published about this rise in left-wing violence, and the right was gleefully tweeting it, ignoring the fact that the right-wing violence was much larger than the left-wing violence, which is the truth about it.

Here's the chart she was referring to, which you'll never see actually shown on Fox:

The White House Deputy Press Secretary looked at this graph and thought "those grey bars are totally fine, everyone will understand that only the yellow ones are a problem". pic.twitter.com/04LRYG0gRN — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) September 28, 2025

TARLOV: And you can go anywhere you want for these statistics. You can go to Cato. You can go to the Government Accountability Office. You can go to the Center for, what is it, Strategic and International Studies to see that. And in the wake of the absolutely tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk, the right led by Donald Trump and JD Vance wants to make it out as if the left are the only ones who have ever used the word fascist. And you can see a compilation of Stephen Miller saying it. It's passing all over Twitter. You have Donald Trump on tape. You have analyses of how many times that he's referred to Democrats and journalists as evil just in the first six months of his administration.

Here's an example of what she was talking about, which you'll also never see shown on Fox:

While Stephen Miller claims that Democrats calling him a fascist constitutes incitement, there are hundreds of examples of Miller publicly calling Democrats fascists. pic.twitter.com/XNviTeSGOw — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 28, 2025

TARLOV: And, you know, I think that we should have led this conversation with the tragedies of this weekend. We had more mass shootings, which is just the daily occurrence in American life. And Kash Patel, JD Vance, and Donald Trump, Karoline Levitt as well, out there with a very different narrative than I would think that they would have, but because it doesn't add up for them. The guy who drove up to the Mormon church, set the place on fire, killed five people shooting them, was a Trump supporter. He had a Trump-Vance flag in his backyard, which some on the right are trying to say that it said stop Trump -- doesn't make any sense. And if a leftist or someone had killed someone and had a Dark Brandon flag or a Biden-Harris flag, you don't think that Kash Patel, that would have been the first thing that he would have said. JONES: Yeah, because the right is going everywhere saying, go after the Mormon people. You know there's a difference. You know there's a difference when there's one person, a one-off, and people that are going on a day-to-day basis. TARLOV: It's not a one-off. Go back to the Axios chart, and you can see how much of a not one off-it is. The hypocrisy is astounding. If you want to have a message of tolerance and let's get these people the mental help they need because he needed mental help, so did the guy in North Carolina who killed three people at that waterfront bar. A veteran, people who we ignore and don't treat. You people said warning signs for decades that had been ignored. Make that your message no matter who's killing people, but when the shoe is on the other foot and you can't demonize the left for this one, they say nothing. Nothing. Oh, it was just about anti-Christian bias. It was a Christian, by the way, killing other Christians.

Yep. If they can't use it as a political cudgel to beat the other side with, they could care less.