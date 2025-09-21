'Teachers Are Terrorists': Steve Bannon Amps Up Rhetoric At Charlie Kirk Memorial

MAGA influencer Steve Bannon used a broadcast from Charlie Kirk's memorial to accuse many of America's teachers of being "terrorists."

Bannon made the remarks at State Farm Stadium on Sunday while hosting the memorial for Real America's Voice after co-host Gina Loudon noted that the late conservative activist had been "an advocate of marriage" and having "lots of children."

"These are not popular on college campuses right now, right?" Loudon said.

"Well, I actually think they are popular," Bannon replied, "but it's not the way those kids — look, from kindergarten all the way up, they are essentially, you know, a third of the teachers are terrorists that are trying to form them."

"You look at all this radical, the way they're formed," he added. "I think underneath, though, and that's why Charlie was supposed to — brought such a big audience, because it's a big part of Turning Point."