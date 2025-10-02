Ted Cruz Demands We Start Being Nicer To Pedophiles

"How about we all come together and say, ‘Let’s stop attacking pedophiles,” said Cruz in one of the more awkward gaffes of the year.
By Ed ScarceOctober 2, 2025

If you ever wanted further proof that even Ted Cruz doesn't listen when Ted Cruz is rattling on, this would be it.

Source: Daily Beast

Ted Cruz called on Democrats and Republicans to “stop attacking pedophiles” as he stumbled through a Senate hearing Tuesday.

The Republican senator suffered the awkward slip-up while speaking at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Trump administration’s response to crime in cities, where he declared, “Democrat crime policies kill people.”

“Sen. [Cory] Booker also said we should have bipartisan agreement. I think that’s a great idea—we should have bipartisan agreement,” Cruz said, seizing on the Democratic senator’s earlier remarks urging Republicans to work in a “bipartisan way” to keep communities safe.

“How about we all come together and say ‘Let’s stop murders,’” Cruz continued. “How about we all come together and say ‘Let’s stop rape.’ How about we all come together and say, ‘Let’s stop attacking pedophiles.’”

The Texas senator, 54, did not correct himself and moved on to rattling off statistics touting President Donald Trump’s war-on-crime spectacle in Washington, D.C.

