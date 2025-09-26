'Trump Dance' Gives Tigers Worst Collapse In Recent Baseball History

The Detroit Tigers' epic September crash has become the worst collapse in MLB’s divisional era, all because their players started dancing like Trump.
'Trump Dance' Gives Tigers Worst Collapse In Recent Baseball History
By Ed ScarceSeptember 26, 2025

It's true. Everything Trump touches dies.

Source: New York Times

CLEVELAND — The beautiful thing about this sport is supposed to be the way it mirrors life. There is always a new day. You never quite know what to expect. Just when you think you have it figured out, something happens that can alter your beliefs, shift your perspective. Nothing is the apocalypse until the apocalypse.

That’s largely the mentality the Detroit Tigers have taken through what has become the worst collapse in MLB’s divisional era. On July 8, they led the Cleveland Guardians by 15 1/2 games and held a 14-game advantage in the AL Central. The idea of popping champagne by the end of August was not all that unfathomable. Then the losses started coming in waves. After the Guardians beat the Tigers 5-1 Wednesday night at Progressive Field, the Tigers have lost eight in a row, 11 of 12 and 20 of 27. They are 26-39 since July 8. They led the division by 9 1/2 games entering September. No team in the divisional era has ever blown a September lead of more than 7 1/2 games.

Cleveland’s latest win gives the frenetic Guardians sole possession of first place. After 184 days leading this division, the Tigers are in second place and fighting to hold on to the American League’s final wild-card spot.

This isn’t just bad baseball.

This isn’t just the breaks of the game.

It’s an unprecedented, unbelievable, monumental collapse.

The tweet on September 11 that may have ended the Detroit Tigers' season. The worst September collapse in over 50 years.

Open thread below...

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

