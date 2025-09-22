Trump Warns Against 'Water Fishing' In Venezuela After Blowing Up Alleged Drug Boats

President Donald Trump suggested that the U.S. military might kill Venezuelan fishermen in an effort to target drug traffickers.
By David EdwardsSeptember 22, 2025

President Donald Trump suggested that the U.S. military might kill Venezuelan fishermen in an effort to target drug traffickers.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Peter Doocy asked Trump if it was more dangerous to be the captain of a cartel drug boat or a late-night TV talk show host.

"They're both in trouble, although [Fox News host] Greg Gutfeld's doing great," the president replied. "We have the water drugs, I call them the water drugs, pretty much stopped."

"In fact, I think water fishing, I think almost anything we have to get into a boat right now in that area would not be doing too well," he advised. "We have to stop the drugs from coming into our country and killing our people."

"So when you feel badly for somebody that gets blown away, you have to remember they're killing thousands of people."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon