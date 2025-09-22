Trump Warns Against 'Water Fishing' In Venezuela After Blowing Up Alleged Drug Boats

President Donald Trump suggested that the U.S. military might kill Venezuelan fishermen in an effort to target drug traffickers.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Peter Doocy asked Trump if it was more dangerous to be the captain of a cartel drug boat or a late-night TV talk show host.

"They're both in trouble, although [Fox News host] Greg Gutfeld's doing great," the president replied. "We have the water drugs, I call them the water drugs, pretty much stopped."

"In fact, I think water fishing, I think almost anything we have to get into a boat right now in that area would not be doing too well," he advised. "We have to stop the drugs from coming into our country and killing our people."

"So when you feel badly for somebody that gets blown away, you have to remember they're killing thousands of people."