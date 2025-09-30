Why Does The Media Not Mention Trump Is A Senile Old Coot?

How bad does it have to get?
By Susie MadrakSeptember 30, 2025

Look, Trump does crazy shit all the time, stuff that anyone who's dealt with dementia would recognize. It's clear that at this point, he's in office only to fulfill Stephen Miller's and Russ Vought's masturbatory Project 2025 fantasies. In other words, he's a walking AutoPen! Via TechDirt:

Remember all that concerned coverage about an elderly President’s cognitive decline? And all those (admittedly overhyped) warnings about deepfake videos tricking the gullible?

Well, we now have a President who was apparently fooled by an AI deepfake video of himself to the point that he posted it to Truth Social as if it documented something real.

The most charitable explanation is that Trump saw what looked like fawning coverage of his supposed executive order and shared it without watching. But that raises its own questions about presidential decision-making processes.

Think about what this means: the President of the United States either cannot distinguish between his own actual statements and AI-generated fakes, or cannot remember what executive orders he’s signed. For all of Trump’s complaints about Biden’s “autopen,” he’s now promoted an executive order that exists only in an AI-generated alternate reality.

If a President can’t tell the difference between his own real actions and deepfaked ones, who exactly is running the government?

[...] It’s worth remembering that we spent months hearing about Biden’s supposed cognitive decline based on things like mixing up names or stumbling over words. Meanwhile, Trump posts AI-generated videos of himself promoting nonexistent executive orders about magical healing devices, and it barely registers as news.

Imagine if Biden had shared a deepfake of himself announcing miracle cancer cures. The media would have declared it proof positive of complete mental collapse and demanded immediate removal from office. But when Trump does it? A brief CNN story and crickets.

The President of the United States just promoted fictional government policy based on a fake video of himself that he apparently couldn’t distinguish from reality. If that’s not evidence of cognitive decline serious enough to question fitness for office, what exactly would be?

I can’t wait for the Jake Tapper book all about Trump’s mental state… to be published in… five years.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon