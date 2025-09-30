Why Does The Media Not Mention Trump Is A Senile Old Coot?

Look, Trump does crazy shit all the time, stuff that anyone who's dealt with dementia would recognize. It's clear that at this point, he's in office only to fulfill Stephen Miller's and Russ Vought's masturbatory Project 2025 fantasies. In other words, he's a walking AutoPen! Via TechDirt:

Remember all that concerned coverage about an elderly President’s cognitive decline? And all those (admittedly overhyped) warnings about deepfake videos tricking the gullible?

Well, we now have a President who was apparently fooled by an AI deepfake video of himself to the point that he posted it to Truth Social as if it documented something real.

The most charitable explanation is that Trump saw what looked like fawning coverage of his supposed executive order and shared it without watching. But that raises its own questions about presidential decision-making processes.

Think about what this means: the President of the United States either cannot distinguish between his own actual statements and AI-generated fakes, or cannot remember what executive orders he’s signed. For all of Trump’s complaints about Biden’s “autopen,” he’s now promoted an executive order that exists only in an AI-generated alternate reality.

If a President can’t tell the difference between his own real actions and deepfaked ones, who exactly is running the government?

[...] It’s worth remembering that we spent months hearing about Biden’s supposed cognitive decline based on things like mixing up names or stumbling over words. Meanwhile, Trump posts AI-generated videos of himself promoting nonexistent executive orders about magical healing devices, and it barely registers as news.

Imagine if Biden had shared a deepfake of himself announcing miracle cancer cures. The media would have declared it proof positive of complete mental collapse and demanded immediate removal from office. But when Trump does it? A brief CNN story and crickets.

The President of the United States just promoted fictional government policy based on a fake video of himself that he apparently couldn’t distinguish from reality. If that’s not evidence of cognitive decline serious enough to question fitness for office, what exactly would be?

I can’t wait for the Jake Tapper book all about Trump’s mental state… to be published in… five years.