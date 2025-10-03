Newsom Pushes Back Against Trump Extorting Universities

Governor Gavin Newsom told California's state universities in no uncertain terms that he will withhold billions of dollars from state funding if any university agrees to take a payoff from the Trump administration and its attempts to hijack higher education.

The Trump administration crafted a MAGA cult document entitled "Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education," in an effort to bribe universities into succumbing to his Project 2025 views.

Gov. Newsom responded quickly and decisively.

"IF ANY CALIFORNIA UNIVERSITY SIGNS THIS RADICAL AGREEMENT, THEY’LL LOSE BILLIONS IN STATE FUNDING — INCLUDING CAL GRANTS — INSTANTLY. CALIFORNIA WILL NOT BANKROLL SCHOOLS THAT SELL OUT THEIR STUDENTS, PROFESSORS, RESEARCHERS, AND SURRENDER ACADEMIC FREEDOM," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement Thursday, intending for the entire statement to be written completely in uppercase letters.

Trump's spokesperson did not like California's rebuke. As usual, they write and talk like pre-teen idiots.

“By opposing the compact, Newscum is opposing efforts to cap wild tuition hikes and to protect free speech,” Jackson said, using Trump’s preferred derogatory moniker for the governor.

Trump should give up: Gavin Newsom is so much better at social media trolling than he is.