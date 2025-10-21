This Day In History: Monster Mash #1 On Billboard

It's Halloween season.
By John AmatoOctober 21, 2025

Who hasn't heard of this song?

Halloween is upon us.

How did this tune come about?

The song was a toss-off idea by Bobby “Boris” Pickett, a lifelong fan of legendary horror film actor Boris Karloff, who started doing Karloff impersonations at talent competitions. After deciding to pursue an acting career in California, he teamed up with a friend, singer Leonard Capizzi, to make a novelty song featuring Pickett’s Karloff voice. In less than an hour, Pickett and Capizzi recorded “Monster Mash” with a band they called The Crypt-Kickers.

The song re-charted in 1970 and '73.

Open thread...

